BOSTON (AP) — A sailor from Massachusetts who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 76 years ago is being buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

The funeral service for Radioman 3rd Class Howard W. Bean, of Everett, is scheduled for Wednesday.

Bean was on the crew of the USS Oklahoma, which capsized after sustaining multiple torpedo hits during the surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Bean was one of 429 USS Oklahoma crewmen who perished.

The remains of many could not be identified and were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

The remains were exhumed in 2015 and tested using modern DNA technology not available in the 1940s.

Bean was identified by comparing DNA with living relatives, dental comparisons and circumstantial evidence.