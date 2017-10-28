WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Recovering addicts, first responders and others are rallying this weekend in support of those who are fighting the opioid scourge.

Organizers say Saturday morning’s event on the town common in Wrentham is intended to extend tolerance and compassion to those touched by the crisis.

Survivors, family members and medics are scheduled to speak at the rally under the theme, “No Shame: Erasing the Stigma.”

Wrentham and surrounding towns in southeastern Massachusetts have been festooned with signs that read simply #2069 — a reference to the number of people who fatally overdosed across the state last year.

Organizers said in a statement they hope to replace stereotypes and shame with support and treatment.