WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts prosecutor has been suspended without pay after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with his 13-year-old daughter in his car.

Worcester Assistant District Attorney John O’Leary was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty Tuesday to charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment.

Authorities say O’Leary was pulled over by state police on an Interstate 290 ramp in Shrewsbury at about 7:40 p.m. Monday.

The police report says the 48-year-old O’Leary smelled of alcohol, had glassy, bloodshot eyes, failed field sobriety tests and did not cooperate with troopers during his arrest and booking.

His lawyer did not respond to a message for comment and a family member told a Boston Herald reporter who went to his home he was unavailable for comment.