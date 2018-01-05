BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts congressional delegation is supporting a new bid to award the Medal of Honor to a Civil War soldier widely credited with capturing Gen. Robert E. Lee’s eldest son.
Cpl. David D. White, who served in the 37th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, was nominated for the medal by a descendant in 2011 but it was not awarded at the time by the Senior Army Decorations Board.
U.S. Secretary of the Army Mark Esper recently asked the board to reconsider.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey were among those who wrote to Esper this week in support of the posthumous honor.
Their letter cites eyewitness accounts that White was most responsible for capturing Confederate Maj. Gen. George Washington Custis Lee at the Battle of Sailor’s Creek in Virginia in 1865.