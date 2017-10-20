LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A Lynn police lieutenant has pleaded not guilty to a drunken driving charge following a weekend accident.

The Salem News reports that Lt. James Shinnick was ordered not to drive while the case is pending during an appearance Thursday in Peabody District Court.

State police say the accident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 1 in Peabody.

Investigators determined the 54-year-old Shinnick lost control of his car as he tried to make a lane change and veered across the highway, clipping the front end of another vehicle. He went off the road and came to a rest at a construction site.

Lynn Chief Michael Mageary says Shinnick’s duty status will be determined once his arrest is investigated.

Shinnick and his attorney declined to comment.