DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man has been sentenced to three months in prison for a fatal motorcycle crash in Connecticut.
The Norwich Bulletin reports Omar Velez, of Charlton, Massachusetts, was sentenced Thursday in Danielson Superior Court after pleading guilty under the Alford Doctrine to negligent homicide in the crash that killed 50-year-old Penny Woodbury.
The plea allows defendants to not admit guilt but concede there’s enough evidence for a conviction.
Prosecutors say Velez ran a stop sign before crashing into Woodbury’s motorcycle in September 2015 in Thompson. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
Sentencing had previously been postponed because one of the victim’s relatives works for the court.
___
Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com