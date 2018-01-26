DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man has been sentenced to three months in prison for a fatal motorcycle crash in Connecticut.

The Norwich Bulletin reports Omar Velez, of Charlton, Massachusetts, was sentenced Thursday in Danielson Superior Court after pleading guilty under the Alford Doctrine to negligent homicide in the crash that killed 50-year-old Penny Woodbury.

The plea allows defendants to not admit guilt but concede there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors say Velez ran a stop sign before crashing into Woodbury’s motorcycle in September 2015 in Thompson. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sentencing had previously been postponed because one of the victim’s relatives works for the court.

