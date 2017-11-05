BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — An Abington man who shot and killed another man during a drug robbery in Brockton two years ago faces sentencing.

Evyn Garner is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in the October 2015 death of Richard Tangherlini Jr.

The 24-year-old Garner was convicted by a jury Thursday of charges including first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory term of life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say Garner arranged to buy a small bag of marijuana worth $40 from Tangherlini. During the deal, Garner placed a gun to the victim’s head and shot him in the throat during a struggle.

The 27-year-old Tangherlini died at the hospital.

Garner fled in a pickup truck and was arrested the next day. Blood stains on his jeans and shoes matched the victim’s DNA.