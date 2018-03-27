LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts man charged with using a metal baseball to beat his wife to death called relatives to report the crime.
Miguel Castillo was held without bail at his arraignment Monday after not a guilty plea to a murder charge was entered on his behalf.
Police making a well-being check on the couple’s Lynn apartment just before 5 a.m. Monday found 47-year-old Luz Yanina Acevedo-Gomez dead. Police went to the apartment after getting a call from a family member.
According to court documents, police also found a bat with dried blood on it in the apartment.
Police say the 55-year-old Castillo held out his hands as if asking to be handcuffed.
Castillo’s court-appointed attorney did not comment on the charges but said the defense investigation has just begun.