PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge in the death last week of his estranged girlfriend.
The Berkshire district attorney’s office says 32-year-old Michael Boulais, of Hinsdale, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Central Berkshire District Court.
He is charged in the death of 24-year-old Kassedi Clark, who was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on Boulais’ property on Friday morning. An autopsy determined that the death was a homicide.
State child welfare authorities were called to the scene to assist children who lived at the site.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- 'Big price to pay': Inside Trump's decision to bomb Syria
Boulais is being held without the right to bail pending arraignment and it was unclear if he had hired a lawyer.