LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with the death of his father.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Joao Goncalves, of Ludlow, is being held on $50,000 bail after pleading not guilty to assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle in the death last weekend of 54-year-old John Goncalves.

Police say they responded to the family’s home on Sunday for a report of a disturbance where they found the older man “incapacitated.” He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was pronounced dead.

The death remains under investigation.

The younger man is scheduled back in court July 3. It could not immediately be determined who is representing him.

