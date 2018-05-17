LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state lawmaker has been accused of choking a political challenger during a chance encounter at a restaurant.

The Lowell Sun reports that Randy Meas made the allegation against Democratic state Rep. Rady Mom in a police report filed May 8.

Meas alleges he tapped Mom’s shoulder to say hello, and Mom responded angrily, grabbing Meas’ neck and pressing a fist into his rib cage.

Meas wasn’t injured but is seeking a harassment order against Mom in court on Thursday.

Mom hasn’t been charged.

Mom, an acupuncture therapist, made history in 2014 when he became the first Cambodian-American elected to a U.S. state Legislature.

The Sun made several unsuccessful attempts to reach Mom for comment. A message left by The Associated Press at his Statehouse office wasn’t immediately returned.

