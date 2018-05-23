BOSTON (AP) — The youngest finalist and winner of NBC’s “The Voice” is a Massachusetts high school freshman.
The Boston Globe reports 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli of Longmeadow was crowned winner of the singing competition’s 14th season Tuesday night.
Coached by singer Kelly Clarkson, Cartelli threw her hands over her face upon hearing the news. Cartelli has earned a recording contract and a Toyota.
She is one of three season 14 contestants with Massachusetts ties. The other two are Jackie Foster, who just graduated from Berklee College of Music, and Mia Boostrom of Taunton.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com