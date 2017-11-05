BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court is getting ready to celebrate its 325th birthday.

The Supreme Judicial Court is holding an event on Nov. 15 to commemorate the anniversary of the court’s founding in 1692.

The event at the John Adams Courthouse will feature a conversation between Chief Justice Ralph Gants and Retired Chief Justices Herbert Wilkins, Margaret Marshall and Roderick Ireland.

The discussion will be moderated by Tom Ashbrook, host of WBUR and NPR’s “On Point.”

WBUR says the justices will be asked about their challenges and achievements as the state’s top judges and how they see the court’s role in government and society.