BOSTON (AP) — Gas prices in Massachusetts are down five cents this week.
AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve, regular unleaded is averaging $2.48 per gallon. That’s three cents below the national average of $2.51.
The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 42 cents higher than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.06 per gallon.
AAA found self-serve, regular gasoline selling for as low as $2.33 per gallon and as high as $2.65 in Massachusetts.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- It was all going to be different this year for the Cougars. Then they got pummeled by UW ... again