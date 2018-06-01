WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Party delegates are planning to hear from candidates for statewide office facing contested primaries in September at the Massachusetts Democratic Party convention.
The gathering Saturday in Worcester will decide which candidates get the party’s formal endorsement and which, if any, fail to get the 15 percent support of delegates needed to secure a space on the September primary ballot.
The two Democratic candidates vying for the chance to challenge Republican Gov. Charlie Baker are Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie.
In other contested races, Boston city councilor Josh Zakim is challenging incumbent Democratic state Secretary William Galvin, and comic Jimmy Tingle is competing against former White House policy adviser Quentin Palfrey for the lieutenant governor slot.
Other speakers include House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Harriette Chandler and Sen. Ed Markey.