BOSTON (AP) — The state’s highest court has struck down a Massachusetts law that bans the civilian possession of stun guns.
The Supreme Judicial Court said in Tuesday’s ruling that prohibiting ownership of the weapons violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The decision marks a reversal for the court, which reached an opposite conclusion in a separate 2015 case. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, set aside that ruling, saying the Massachusetts court failed to properly explain its ruling.
The court stayed Tuesday’s ruling for 60 days to give the Legislature time to rewrite the law to regulate the ownership of stun guns without banning them entirely.
The current law allows police to use stun guns.