METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — The city of Methuen (mih-THOO’-uhn) is in mourning after the sudden and unexpected death of a city firefighter.
Mayor Stephen Zanni and Fire Chief Tim Sheehy say Patrick McKallagat died at his home on Tuesday. He was 37. The 6-year veteran of the department leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter. They did not disclose a cause of death.
The mayor and chief said in a joint statement that McKallagat “served the community with distinction and displayed exemplary service to the people of Methuen during his career.”
A wake is scheduled for Monday at the Cataudella Funeral Home, while a funeral Mass is scheduled for at St. Monica’s Church on Tuesday.
