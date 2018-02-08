BOSTON (AP) — State and federal law enforcement authorities say they have seized more than 77 pounds (35 kilograms) of illegal drugs in the Boston area as the result of a wiretap investigation.
Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley says the seizure announced Thursday included more than 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) of fentanyl.
He says the investigation, dubbed operation High Hopes, led to more than a dozen arrests and resulted in the dismantling of drug-trafficking organizations.
He noted the state fentanyl trafficking statute covers quantities greater than 10 grams, less than 1/1000th of the total seized. He said the seized fentanyl represents millions of doses.
Police say they also seized large amounts of heroin, cocaine and opiate tablets, which are believed to have originated from the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.