BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey is appealing a decision by the state Department of Public Utilities allowing a nearly $37 million per year rate hike for Eversource’s Massachusetts electric customers.
The increase was much smaller than requested, but still drew the Democrat’s ire.
On Wednesday, Healey announced she filed an appeal. Healey said regulators violated state law by failing to adequately explain or support the order increasing Eversource’s allowed shareholder profits.
Healey said she wants to know why regulators chose to enrich Eversource shareholders at the expense of electric ratepayers.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
Eversource had sought a $91 million annual hike.
The rate hikes are set to take effect Jan. 1.
On Wednesday Healey also filed a motion for reconsideration, urging the DPU to reduce customers’ annual rate increases under Eversource’s five-year rate plan.