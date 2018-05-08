BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was “absolutely right” following allegations of violence against women by the fellow Democrat.

Healey told reporters Tuesday that the work of the attorney general’s offices will forge ahead. Healey has joined Schneiderman in several lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Just last month Healey signed onto a lawsuit led by Schneiderman challenging the administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the federal census.

Healey called the allegations against Schneiderman “troubling and disturbing” but said the office of attorney general is always bigger than one AG.

The women described being slapped and choked, verbally abused and threatened by Schneiderman.

Schneiderman has implied his conduct was either welcomed by the women, or was not as they described.