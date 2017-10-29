ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — They didn’t break a world record but nearly 1,000 people showed up for a CPR training event in Florida.

Orlando participants were hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the largest training session in less than 30 minutes at Saturday’s event. The Orlando Sentinel reports the record is held by 11,840 people in Munster, Germany in 2013.

The training was on hands-only CPR, which consists of firm, rhythmic chest thrusts without mouth-to-mouth. It was part of an initiative to have every resident trained in hands-only CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator. About 106,000 have been trained so far.

Participants filled a massive stadium practicing on small mannequins. Last year, the city responded to what was the largest mass shooting in U.S. history at the time when nearly 50 people were killed at an Orlando nightclub.

