KABUL — Senior Afghan officials and hundreds of Afghan government forces in the country’s west and south surrendered to the Taliban Friday after the militants overran three key cities, inching the country closer to collapse in the final days of the U.S. withdrawal.

The recent advances by the militant group, largely achieved with little resistance from Afghan government forces despite years of U.S. training and support, are isolating the Afghan capital with stunning speed, increasingly weakening the administration of President Ashraf Ghani, and further hastening efforts by the United States and its allies to shore up security while foreign governments work to extract embassy staff and local Afghans who’ve assisted the U.S.-led coalition.

In the western city of Herat, an entire Afghan army corps crumbled, with hundreds of troops handing over their weapons to the Taliban and others fleeing, according to local officials. The surrender deal was brokered, they said, by a group of Taliban leaders who met with Afghan government and security forces at the military base where they were holed up after the city was overrun Thursday.

The province’s governor, intelligence chief, chief of police and a prominent anti-Taliban militia leader also resigned their posts in exchange for Taliban protection, said Ghulam Habib Hashimi, a legislative official.

The Taliban’s advance across the nation’s south on Friday, staggering in speed and scale, leaves the insurgents holding half of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and controlling roughly two-thirds of the country.

In the southern province of Helmand, where U.S. and British Marines sustained heavy casualties in a fraught, yearslong fight to repel the Taliban and shore up the local government, hundreds of Afghan forces surrendered and ceded control of the capital, Lashkar Gah, according to Mirwais Khadem, a parliament member.

And in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city, government control has shrunk to the local airport and adjoining military base. Sayed Ahmad Seylab, a provincial council member, said Afghan forces and officials retreated from the main government compound to “avoid civilian casualties and the destruction of Kandahar city.”

The mass surrenders of Afghan security forces and government personnel are accelerating Taliban advances across Afghanistan, undercutting the military’s morale and supplying the militants with weaponry. On Friday, the capitals of Ghowr, Zabul, Logar and Uruzgan provinces fell, the highest number in a single day.

Kandahar’s governor, police chief and several other officials abandoned administrative buildings overnight, according to Seylab. In Herat, a similar scenario unfolded, according to Hashimi, a provincial council member, who said the city’s main officials fled to a military base before surrendering.

In Helmand province, after weeks of intense clashes during which Taliban fighters besieged the local government compound in Lashkar Gah, Afghan forces abandoned the cluster of buildings for a military base, according to Khadem.

Now all eyes are on Kabul, as the militants gradually close in on the capital. Its advances are heightening concern that the Afghan government will largely collapse, leaving the city an island surrounded by Taliban-controlled territory.

In Washington and in Kabul, U.S. officials on Friday raced to prepare for a Taliban takeover of the capital.

Inside the U.S. Embassy, American diplomats began destroying classified documents and equipment per orders from embassy leadership. An internal memo, obtained by The Washington Post, implored staff to destroy sensitive materials using incinerators, disintegrators and “burn bins” present in the compound. The directive also called for the destruction of “embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts.”

The State Department has said the embassy will remain open but most of its functions and personnel are expected to be moved to Hamid Karzai International Airport to prepare for a potential evacuation.

In Washington, the department’s Diplomatic Security Bureau began preparing for a crisis, calling on volunteers with “High Threat, High Risk” and overseas experience for “potential 24/7 operations supporting U.S. Embassy Kabul,” per a separate memo sent to staff.

“The whole thing is about to go bad,” said one State Department official who works on security issues. Like others, this official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a tenuous, evolving situation.

The United States and its allies are rushing thousands of troops to help evacuate their citizens as embassies are scaled back.

The Biden administration has said it is deploying an additional 3,000 soldiers and Marines to assist in the evacuation of some civilian staff from the U.S. Embassy, along with Afghans who have aided the U.S. war effort. A first wave of Marines arrived at the airport Friday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. Additional personnel were expected to follow soon, he added.

“We will be able to move thousands per day,” he said.

All of combat units being shuttled into Afghanistan were already in the region, accelerating the military response. They include two Marine infantry battalions from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and Camp Pendleton in Southern California, and a combined arms Army battalion reinforced with soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard, U.S. officials said.

Britain has said it will deploy 600 troops to facilitate the departure of British nationals as its embassy in Kabul is reduced to a “core team focused on providing consular and visa services for those needing to rapidly leave the country,” officials said. Canada will dispatch military personnel to evacuate embassy staff. Young children of Afghans who worked for Canada are among those sheltering there, hoping they, too, will be rescued, Canadian news outlet Global News reported. India’s embassy in Kabul issued its second security advisory in as many days calling on its citizens to make immediate arrangements to leave the country. Norway and Denmark, who share a diplomatic compound in Kabul, said they would shutter their embassies for now.

The United Nations Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn Taliban attacks on cities and towns causing high civilian casualties and threaten sanctions for abuses and acts that risk Afghanistan’s peace and stability, Reuters reported.

The order to return American forces to Afghanistan comes just weeks before the U.S. military is scheduled to conclude its withdrawal under an Aug. 31 timeline established by President Biden. A new intelligence assessment has forecast the potential collapse of Kabul within 30 to 90 days.

Pannett reported from Sydney. Hudson reported from Washington. The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe and Sammy Westfall in Washington contributed to this report.