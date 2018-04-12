LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say five masked men put guns to the heads of employees during a brazen robbery at a Southern California taco restaurant.

Police in Long Beach say the suspects smashed surveillance cameras before making off with several hundred dollars in cash late Wednesday.

Monica Rochin, whose family runs the Tacos Mexico restaurant, tells KNBC-TV workers and customers were scared they would be shot. She says a female employee was so terrified she threw up.

Rochin says at least one of the robbers appeared nervous and dropped his gun.

Investigators have not released suspect descriptions. Rochin says they drove away in what appeared to be a newer Honda Civic.