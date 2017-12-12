HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police are looking for seven to 10 men who invaded a luxury hotel in the city’s Galleria area and walked out with the hotel’s ATM machine.

Authorities say the men, all wearing masks, stormed into a Marriott hotel about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, threatened an unarmed security guard and a cleaning person and headed for the money machine in the hotel lobby.

Police say the robbery was particularly easy because the ATM wasn’t bolted down, so the men tipped it and carried it out the front door. They dumped the machine in the back of one of their three cars and drove away.

No one was hurt and no customers were in the lobby at the time of the heist.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to help in their investigation.