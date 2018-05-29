APTOS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say masked intruders armed with hammers broke into a garage and attacked three teenage boys, leaving one in critical condition.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the victims, two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old, were inside the garage at a home around 1:40 a.m. Monday when the attack happened. Two of the boys were sleeping.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reported that the victims all suffered head injuries. The 16-year-olds were treated and released from a hospital, but the 17-year-old was in critical condition Tuesday at a trauma center.

The attackers, described as men between the ages of 18 and 20, stole several items before they fled in a vehicle.