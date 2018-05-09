BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman who was fired weeks after telling her employer she had breast cancer has been awarded more than $100,000.
Attorney Andrew M. Dansicker tells The Daily Record that the Baltimore jury deliberated for about an hour Friday before awarding Kelly Rankin $113,400 in damages on her wrongful termination claim against The Home Repair Solution Inc.
According to the lawsuit, Rankin worked from home the day after a biopsy. She also stepped out to take a doctor’s call.
The lawsuit says she then received a warning for attendance issues, was prohibited from working for home, and switched from a salary to hourly compensation. Medical leave requests weren’t approved, and she was later fired.
The defense argued Rankin was fired for excessive absences and not treated differently for medical issues.

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com