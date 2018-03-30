ASPEN HILL, Md. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Maryland woman with attempted murder after she allegedly attacked her autistic son with a bow saw.
WJLA-TV reports that 46-year-old Kristina Petrie of the Montgomery County town of Aspen Hill faces attempted first-degree murder and child abuse charges.
An affidavit obtained by WJLA alleges the woman attacked her 11-year-old son inside the family’s home earlier this month because he required so much care and she felt overwhelmed. She allegedly raked the bow saw across the back of his neck multiple times.
Defense attorney Sharon Diamant tells the station that Petrie had “absolutely no intent” to harm anyone.
A preliminary hearing in Montgomery County’s District Court is set for April 20.
If the allegations are proven, Petrie faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Information from: WJLA-TV, http://www.wjla.com