BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal initiative to combat the opioid epidemic is being tested in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports Maryland, where overdose deaths are surging, is one of seven states approved to allow large residential centers to bill Medicaid for substance abuse treatment. Under the new structure, treatment centers receive reimbursement for each patient rather than a set grant.

Bernard Gyebi-Foster is the executive director of one of the city’s best-known treatment facilities. He says the change allows his organization, Tuerk House, to see more patients.

Several other centers say they are considering an expansion, but few interviewed by the newspaper had increased capacity yet.

The change took effect July 1. A spokeswoman for the state health department says it will provide initial data about how the effort is going in May.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com