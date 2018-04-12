CLARKSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland honor student has agreed to plead guilty to bringing a loaded handgun to his high school.

Alwin Chen was arrested in February after a school resource officer at Clarksburg High School received a tip that Chen had a gun. It was the day after a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17.

The 18-year-old Chen told police he brought the gun to school to protect against a mass shooter. Prosecutors argued that he could have posed a danger.

Court documents say Chen plans to plead guilty to carrying a handgun on public school property.

A hearing is scheduled April 24. Chen faces a maximum sentence of three years.

Chen’s lawyer said “hysteria” originally surrounded the case and he’s looking forward to an “appropriate” resolution.