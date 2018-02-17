BALTIMORE (AP) — A candidate for a Maryland House seat has pledged to hold a campaign fundraiser that includes raffling off an AR-15 assault rifle, the same type used in the Florida school shooting this week.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that Aaron Penman, a Republican, said he still planned to hold the Saturday night event despite fielding criticism.

The Facebook page for the event says all gun winners must complete state and federal background checks.

Dozens of people posted negative comments on Penman’s Facebook page, citing the shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Penman, who is a sheriff’s deputy, said canceling the event would be an infringement on the Second Amendment. He also conveyed his “heartfelt sorrow” to the victims in Florida.

___

