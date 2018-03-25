WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an assault suspect who was being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.
State police said they were contacted early Sunday by investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the in-custody death of a suspect being held in a cell under suicide protocol after being arrested for first-degree assault.
Police said they were withholding the identification of the suspect pending notification of his family.
Police did not release any information about how the suspect died. No other details were released.
State police crime scene technicians are processing the scene for evidence.