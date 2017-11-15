SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A special education teacher in a Maryland high school has been charged with selling drugs on school property.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office tells The Daily Times of Salisbury that 51-year-old Monica Snee of Salisbury was arrested Tuesday. She is charged with possession of heroin, distribution of heroin and distribution of heroin on school property.

Donna Hanlin, superintendent of Wicomico County public schools, says the alleged drug sales took place in a parking lot behind Parkside High School.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis says the investigation started when a recovering addict came forward to reveal his previous drug source.

Authorities say deputies conducted a traffic stop on Snee on Tuesday. Officials say deputies seized heroin, oxycodone pills and Suboxone strips.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for Snee.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/