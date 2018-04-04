ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed a measure that aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.

The measure passed the Senate with a vote of 42-3 on Wednesday. It would increase the number of licenses for medical marijuana growers from 15 to as many as 22. No black-owned companies in Maryland currently have these licenses. Two of the licenses would go to growers that narrowly missed getting licenses under previous legislation.

The bill would also raise the number of allowable marijuana processors from 15 to 30.

The House and Senate still have to reconcile their versions of the bill. The legislative session ends Monday.