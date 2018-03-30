ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has approved an annual $167 million grant to support the Metro.
The Senate passed the bill Friday. A similar bill has cleared the House of Delegates. The measure also requires the annual grant to increase by 3 percent annually.
A 2017 study by former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood recommended Maryland, Virginia and the District provide annual dedicated funding of $500 million for capital costs.
Virginia is contributing $154 million and the District is providing $179 million.
