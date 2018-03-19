BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Senate has voted to dedicate $500,000 a year to the operations for a replica version of a 19th century Baltimore clipper that has sailed the world to promote the city.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Senate voted Monday to dedicate the funds for the operations of the Pride of Baltimore II.

The Pride of Baltimore Inc. executive director has said the ship would be unable to sail this year unless it could raise $500,000.

The funds would come from the state’s Transportation Trust Fund instead of the annual operating budget.

The governor has allotted $500,000 out of the fund for the budget year that starts July 1, but there’s currently no provision for funding beyond then.

The ship was launched as a replacement for the Pride of Baltimore, which sank in 1986.

