ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has approved the state’s $44.5 billion budget.
Senators voted 45-0 for the measure Thursday. The Senate also voted unanimously for a companion bill to balance the budget.
The legislation now goes to the House.
The budget includes plans to set aside $200 million to help pay for future recommendations of a state commission that is expected to call for raising education funding formulas.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
The Democrat-controlled Senate restored $29 million for the new Prince George’s Hospital Center. The Senate also included $15 million for behavioral health providers who serve people with development disabilities.
Budget negotiations were eased this year by a roughly $400 million upward revision of revenue estimates.
The spending plan is for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.