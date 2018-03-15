ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has approved the state’s $44.5 billion budget.

Senators voted 45-0 for the measure Thursday. The Senate also voted unanimously for a companion bill to balance the budget.

The legislation now goes to the House.

The budget includes plans to set aside $200 million to help pay for future recommendations of a state commission that is expected to call for raising education funding formulas.

The Democrat-controlled Senate restored $29 million for the new Prince George’s Hospital Center. The Senate also included $15 million for behavioral health providers who serve people with development disabilities.

Budget negotiations were eased this year by a roughly $400 million upward revision of revenue estimates.

The spending plan is for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.