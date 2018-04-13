RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) — Sen. Ben Cardin will be discussing school safety and gun law reforms with high school students.
The Maryland Democrat is scheduled to talk to students at Parkdale High School in Riverdale.
After that, the senator will meet with first responders in Prince George’s County.
He’ll also get an update on the status of public safety initiatives from leaders of the county’s Office of Homeland Security and fire and police departments.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed