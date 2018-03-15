WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland school district has implemented a policy banning the Confederate battle flag and swastikas from all schools and school-sponsored events.

The Carroll County Times reports the Carroll County Board of Education reviewed the policy on displaying symbols of “hatred and intolerance” Wednesday, and it went into effect Thursday.

The policy was first proposed in January, when several students, parents and community leaders advocated banning the flag at a board meeting. The district’s attorney presented a legal document laying out support for the change in February.

Superintendent Stephen Guthrie says his intent is to educate, not punish, but students who repeatedly violated the policy would face consequences. He mentioned the possibility of Saturday school for cultural proficiency education.

More than 80 percent of students in the district are white.

