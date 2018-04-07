UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Maryland police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a motorcycle accident that left an off-duty District of Columbia police officer dead.
Prince Georges County Police say they want to speak with anyone who witnessed the accident shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday in Clinton.
Police say 27-year-old Jamal Shaw was riding his own motorcycle westbound on Piscataway Road when a vehicle, also westbound, changed lanes in front of him, forcing Shaw to take evasive action.
Investigators say Shaw’s motorcycle slid on its side, and that he was struck by a car heading eastbound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police are trying to identify the driver who changed lanes in front of Shaw and who did not remain on scene.
Shaw joined the DC Police department in 2015.