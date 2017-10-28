LOTHIAN, Md. (AP) — Officials in Anne Arundel County are investigating why a helicopter sprayed herbicide at a park while it was open and visitors were inside.

Wildlife photographer Donna Cole tells the Baltimore Sun she and a friend were in the Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary on Friday when she heard a helicopter flying low. She says she’s “furious” after being hit with a liquid.

Rick Anthony is the director for the county’s Department of Recreation and Parks. He says the county hired a contractor to spray herbicide but says the wetlands sanctuary shouldn’t have been included in the service area.

Anthony says the department hasn’t gotten any “solid answers” yet about what happened.

The company the county contracts with did not return a call from the newspaper seeking comment.

