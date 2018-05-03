SUITLAND, Md. (AP) — A man has been charged with reckless endangerment and leaving a child unattended after police in Maryland say they found his toddler daughter strapped into a car seat alone in an SUV that had been left running.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that a Prince George’s County police officer found a man lying in grass near a Suitland apartment complex earlier in the week.
The man appeared to be under the influence and couldn’t speak. He was taken to a hospital.
The officer, Cpl. Darryl Wormuth, says after his shift ended, he was drawn back to the apartment complex. He came across the SUV with the toddler inside.
It was a hot day and a window was down, but the newspaper reports the girl was unharmed despite having been alone for hours.