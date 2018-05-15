WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man accused of shooting five co-workers at a granite company in Maryland, killing three, has been convicted of attempted manslaughter in the later shooting of a man in Delaware.
A jury on Tuesday convicted 38-year-old Radee Prince of attempted manslaughter, reckless endangering and other crimes in the October shooting of Wilmington businessman Jason Baul.
Prince faces at least eight years in prison.
Authorities say Prince shot five co-workers at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County, Maryland, on Oct. 18 last year, then drove to a used car lot in Wilmington and shot Baul, an acquaintance. He was captured in Delaware after a 10-hour manhunt.
Prince will be tried later in Maryland on charges including three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.