BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says 39-year-old Kenneth Brian Fischer was indicted Thursday.

According to the single count indictment, Fischer used electronic mail and text messaging to attempt to coerce a minor to meet for sex between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5.

The news release says Fischer was previously arrested on related charges and has been in custody since Sept. 13.

Fischer faces a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison and a maximum of life. It’s unclear if Fischer has a lawyer.