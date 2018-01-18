BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a swatting incident that left the victim with significant injuries after police shot him with rubber bullets.

Authorities announced 26-year-old Zachary Lee’s sentence in a statement Thursday.

According to Lee’s plea agreement, he and others called a terrorism hotline pretending to be the victim, an acquaintance of Lee’s. The caller told authorities he had three hostages and threatened to execute them.

Authorities say over 40 officers, unaware the call was false, went to the victim’s home. The victim was shot with rubber bullets in the chest and face. He suffered injuries including bruised lungs, a fractured rib, and broken bones to the face that required reconstructive surgery.