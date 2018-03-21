DELMAR, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been convicted of punching his newborn son to death.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office released a statement Wednesday announcing that 31-year-old Shane Lee Faucette was convicted of first-degree child abuse resulting in death on March 13.

The release says Faucette admitted to repeatedly punching his 18-day-old son, Luke Faucette, in the head for continuing to cry. It said he then delayed seeking medical attention for the baby for three hours. Doctors noted numerous blunt force head injuries and hemorrhages, among other injuries. An autopsy revealed the child suffered substantial fractures to his skull and had blood present on top of his brain.

Faucette is scheduled to be sentenced in May, pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation.