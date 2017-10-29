ELKTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man faces charges of murder and assault in the killing of his girlfriend.

Maryland State Police said in a statement Saturday they arrested 39-year-old Jason Daniel Waddell of Elkton in the death of 38-year-old Lyra Marie Magliacane.

The statement says Magliacane’s ex-husband reported she wasn’t home Friday morning when he attempted to drop off their children. Police say her vehicle was found that afternoon in Baltimore and Waddell was detained at the scene.

Magliacane’s body was found at her home in Elkton. A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Waddell was taken to the Cecil County Detention Center. Court records show he has a bond hearing Monday. They don’t list an attorney.

He’s charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.