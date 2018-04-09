ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who attempted to pass another car on the shoulder of a road near Ellicott City has died.

Howard County Police spokesman Seth Hoffman tells The Washington Post that 30-year-old Dante Taylor was driving west on Frederick Road at about 8 p.m. Sunday when he tried to pass another car.

Taylor’s car swiped the side of the other vehicle, left the road and crashed into a utility pole. The other vehicle’s driver and passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

