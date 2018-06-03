HANOVER, Md. (AP) — The owners of the Live casino in Maryland are betting that a new companion hotel will help it compete in an increasingly crowded market for gamblers.
The Cordish Companies plan to open the Live hotel on the grounds of Arundel Mills mall on Wednesday, to coincide with the adjacent casino’s sixth anniversary.
The Baltimore Sun reports the 17-story, $200 million hotel is now the tallest building in Anne Arundel County.
Chairman David Cordish says a high-end hotel is needed to compete with MGM National Harbor, which is more convenient to gamblers in the D.C. and Virginia markets.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
When MGM opened in December 2016 with an adjacent 300-room hotel, it quickly overtook Live casino as the top revenue generator among Maryland casinos.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com