ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have voted to prohibit health professionals from practicing “gay conversion therapy” on minors, after a legislator spoke of the pain she experienced when her parents sought it for her.
The House passed the bill Wednesday 95-27. A spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan says Hogan supports the bill.
Del. Meagan Simonaire spoke about her parents seeking conversion therapy providers for her, after she told them as a teen that she was attracted to a female teenager. While she never had the therapy, she says the thought that her parents believed they could “fix her” was enough to “cause significant pain, self-loathing and deep depression.”
The Republican says if the bill keeps one child from experiencing that, “it will be worth sharing my story with you today.”
