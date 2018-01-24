ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have formed a commission to examine workplace polices on sexual harassment in all three branches of state government.

The General Assembly’s Workplace Harassment Commission consists of 12 women and two men.

It will be chaired by Jeanne Hitchcock, who held two cabinet positions in former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s administration and senior posts in state and local government and the private sector.

The panel will review state policies and solicit input from business leaders and policy experts. It also will hear public testimony and make recommendations to the Legislative Policy Committee.

Other members include Lisae Jordan, executive director and counsel of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and Mike Morrill, who served as state director to former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski and spokesman for former Gov. Parris Glendening.